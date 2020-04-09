With the world in crisis as we try to mitigate the worst effects of Covid-19, will the lessons ultimately learned from our experiences during the pandemic boost interest and awareness about sustainable investing? An IFA Magazine special focus looks at some of the detail behind sustainable investment strategies.

Over the following pages of this special IFA Magazine focus, we talk to experts in the field of sustainable and impact investing in order to gain insight and to find out what they do and how they do it.

With news headlines and our daily lives dominated by the impact of the coronavirus, panic and fear have continued to spook investors as a result of the most volatile periods for global stockmarkets for a generation. However, the primary concern mounting daily is over people’s lives and health the viability of public health systems to cope with increasing numbers of critically ill patients lining up for treatment on ventilators around the world.

Our focus has shifted into new territory. Now, we are approaching the midst of this crisis. But at some point, we have to believe that things will stabilise as they appear to have done in China and other Asian countries.

We see from news reports that efforts towards developing a vaccine and possible treatments for the virus continue apace. This brings hope. Eventually, as and when we start to see current social mobility restrictions lifted, analysis will begin into what we have learned from this terrible pandemic. We’re already seeing reports of air quality improving due to the change in habits of the population at large. There have even been reports of fish returning to the canals in Venice. But what is it likely to do for the world of investment? Will it change thinking? With investors in panic mode and markets selling off it can sometimes be difficult for rational thought to take place. But that is what is needed.

Continue reading article…