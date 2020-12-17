Any way you look at it, ESG investments are becoming integral to portfolios in every investor segment. It would be hard to argue otherwise.

The driving forces have included the growing influence of more environmentally and socially conscious millennials, more regulation requiring greater transparency and adoption of ESG principles from corporations to asset managers, and the accelerated focus on key issues facing the world today.

Added to this is the evolution within the investment industry, with new strategies and products being launched to meet the growing demand.

Among the most recent developments has been seen in passive ESG ETFs, which recorded the highest growth rate in net new assets in 2019.

This trend has continued in 2020, with investors drawn to passive ESG ETFs even during the most turbulent market conditions. In fact, the pandemic has only intensified demand for these strategies as they become the new normal way of investing…

