New data suggests UK house prices continue to soar, though the future for commercial property is uncertain. Meanwhile, the retail portion of Ant Group’s IPO is 870 times oversubscribed.

Firstly, Airlines continue to suffer amidst European lockdowns.

IAG Q3 results, covering BA, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling

Average loss of £20m per day so far this year

Redundancies at BA just short of 10,000

Increasing frustration over lack of alternatives to quarantine: “When we open routes, there is pent up demand”https://t.co/ki7fZo9BY9 — @simoncalder (@SimonCalder) October 30, 2020

Chuka Umuna sits down with City Wire to talk about ESG.

Really excited to publish our interview with @ChukaUmunna the former Labour MP and now head of ESG at @EdelmanUK . @93_smithereens asks about risks & rewards of current ESG fund boom, unreliable ratings & what ESG investing means for capitalism #ESG https://t.co/JR8UjuEW3G — Will Robins (@Will_Robins) October 30, 2020

Ant Group had the largest IPO in history this week and is vastly oversubscribed by retail investors.

The retail portion of Ant's giant IPO is 870 times oversubscribed.https://t.co/ry0s2c0ZdS by @JeannyYu — Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) October 30, 2020

Faisal Islam asks pertinent questions on plans for office space in the UK as working habits expected to change permanently.

interested to hear of plans for office space – hearing about some quite fundamental decisions being made re: big service sector demand, leases broken, square footage demands more than halved for new leases, mass homeworking assumed to continue etc… — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile UK house prices soar, check out what Ray Boulger had to say to IFA Magazine about this here.

Nationwide reporting a 5.8% annual rise in UK house prices.

Looks like it could end the year at +6% but could rise higher. https://t.co/s4n1ZPJ8Xr — Neal Hudson (@resi_analyst) October 30, 2020

