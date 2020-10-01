@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The Winklevoss Twins launch their Bitcoin exchange in the UK today. James Hurley shares State Bussiness Bank report findings; that project losses on BBLS could be as high as 60% – costing the taxpayer £23bn. Euro-zone manufacturing data shows Germany accounts for around half of the gains for the sector in 2020.

In this long thread, Lucas Guttenberg covers the state of things for the EU Recovery Instrument and Long Term Budget.

The negotiations on the 🇪🇺 Recovery Instrument (RI) and the EU's long-term budget – the MFF – are heating up. A (long) overview on what's at stake, who has how much leverage, and why the classic Brussels compromise is still the most likely outcome by a wide margin: — Lucas Guttenberg (@lucasguttenberg) September 30, 2020

Mohamed A. El-Erian shares the remarkable German manufacturing data.

.@economics on the latest manufacturing data out of #Europe: In September, activity "in the euro zone expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years" and, as the bounce was trade led, "Germany was responsible for around half of the gains."https://t.co/miIs9Z87pP#economy pic.twitter.com/MwROWl3RW1 — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) October 1, 2020

Bloomberg reports that Brexit ‘prompts 7,500 Finance jobs and $1.6trn to leave the UK.’

Ahead of Brexit, financial services firms have already shifted about 7,500 employees and more than $1.6 trillion of assets from the U.K. to the EU https://t.co/qSlm5Wf3z0 — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) October 1, 2020

60% of BBLS may never get payed back, James Hurley reports.

Business department annual report has just been published and it projects losses on BBLS could be as high as 60% – under which scenario taxpayer would have to cover £23bn of lender losses on the £38bn lent so far😲 https://t.co/rl2iZP0Pw9 — James Hurley (@jameshurley) September 30, 2020

Tom McPhail shares stats on UK rail services. They currently account for 2% of all UK journeys taken, while they take up 56% of the public transport budget.

Amazing stat quoted in this piece by @SimonCalder "At present rail journeys account for only two per cent of all trips made in the UK. Yet the railways account for 56 per cent of total public sector spend on transport, according to government figures." https://t.co/5mngkDo7BF — Tom McPhail (@McphailTom) October 1, 2020

The Winklevoss twins launch their bitcoin exchange in the UK today, in exciting news for the sector.

