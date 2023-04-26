Investments

Winner’s announced for Liquidity 4 Life and IFA Magazine’s Home Drawdown survey

by | Apr 26, 2023

Last month, IFA Magazine, in partnership with Liquidity 4 life, released an adviser survey focusing on the benefits, drawbacks and appetite for home drawdown as an advice tool.  

The survey questioned advisers on whether they believe there is a demand for the product, if such a tool could bring people into financial advice and finally whether or not it would have a positive impact on the UK investment and pensions market 

As part of the survey, all participants were entered into a prize draw for a £50 Amazon gift card. IFA Magazine is pleased to announce that the winners are Graham Pearce of PK Group, Patricia Richmond from Richmond Financial and Frances Gould from O’Connor & co. 

Keep an eye out for further IFA Magazine surveys for another chance to win! 

 
 

