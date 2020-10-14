Last night, the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) held their annual awards ceremony, albeit virtually, where the winners of their Financial Planning Awards 2020 were announced. The IFA Magazine team would like to add our congratulations to all the winners listed below and also to all the runners up who so narrowly missed out.

Paraplanner of the Year Award 2020 – sponsored by Just

WINNER: Pippa Oldfield, Mazars

The Certified Financial Planner (CFP TM) Professional of the Year Award 2020 – sponsored by The Association of Investment Companies

WINNER: Paul Welsh CFPTM APP Chartered MCSI, Financial Planning Corporation Ltd

The David Norton Building Excellence Award 2020 – sponsored by FPadvance

WINNER: Woodruff Financial Planning

The Accredited Financial Planning Firm (AFPF TM) of the Year Award 2020 – sponsored by Glascow Financial Services Training

WINNER: boosst.financial

The Tony Sellon ‘Good Egg’ Award 2020 – sponsored by CISI

WINNER: Michael Stafford CFPTM Chartered MCSI, Stafford Wealth Management

Jacqueline Lockie CPFTM Chartered FCSI, CISI Head of Financial Planning said: “Congratulations to all our winners, whose achievements are to be celebrated especially in this year quite unlike any other. Their resilience and dedication to their profession is a fantastic testament to their skills and passion in bringing financial planning’s life-changing guidance to the consumer.”