Last night, the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) held their annual awards ceremony, albeit virtually, where the winners of their Financial Planning Awards 2020 were announced. The IFA Magazine team would like to add our congratulations to all the winners listed below and also to all the runners up who so narrowly missed out.
- Paraplanner of the Year Award 2020 – sponsored by Just
WINNER: Pippa Oldfield, Mazars
- The Certified Financial Planner (CFPTM) Professional of the Year Award 2020 – sponsored by The Association of Investment Companies
WINNER: Paul Welsh CFPTM APP Chartered MCSI, Financial Planning Corporation Ltd
- The David Norton Building Excellence Award 2020 – sponsored by FPadvance
WINNER: Woodruff Financial Planning
- The Accredited Financial Planning Firm (AFPFTM) of the Year Award 2020 – sponsored by Glascow Financial Services Training
WINNER: boosst.financial
- The Tony Sellon ‘Good Egg’ Award 2020 – sponsored by CISI
WINNER: Michael Stafford CFPTM Chartered MCSI, Stafford Wealth Management
Jacqueline Lockie CPFTM Chartered FCSI, CISI Head of Financial Planning said: “Congratulations to all our winners, whose achievements are to be celebrated especially in this year quite unlike any other. Their resilience and dedication to their profession is a fantastic testament to their skills and passion in bringing financial planning’s life-changing guidance to the consumer.”