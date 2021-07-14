Winners of the AIC Shareholder Communication Awards 2021 announced

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has announced the winners of its Shareholder Communication Awards 2021.

AIC’s Shareholder Communication Awards recognise exceptional shareholder communication by AIC member investment companies and their managers.

The judges were Simon Elliott, Head of Research at Winterflood Investment Trusts, Tim Cockerill, Investment Director and Head of ESG at Rowan Dartington, Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance at interactive investor, and David Stevenson, financial journalist and commentator.

For the first time, the Shareholder Communication Awards include an award for ESG Communication.

Chair of the judging panel, Simon Elliott, Head of Research at Winterflood Investment Trusts, commented:

“There were more entries to the Shareholder Communication Awards than ever before this year, and the standard continues to be very high. It’s particularly pleasing to see investment companies developing their report and accounts in digital formats and making use of video. The Best Report and Accounts – Alternative category continues to be extremely competitive, with companies bringing to life specialist strategies in an imaginative way. The increase in social media interest was also marked this year, with more entries to the category and a wider range of companies using social media to communicate with shareholders. On behalf of the panel, I’d like to offer my congratulations to the winners for the very high quality of their work.”

Ian Sayers, Chief Executive of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), commented:

“It’s very encouraging to see how the industry has communicated with shareholders in such creative ways during a difficult year. In a year when shareholders might have felt more distant, investment companies have worked hard to keep them informed, from annual reports and factsheets to PR and social media. Our new award for ESG Communication highlights the growing importance of this area to shareholders. I would like to thank all those who entered the awards and applaud the winners who set the standard for the industry.”