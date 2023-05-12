Winners of The Legal & General Survey announced

Recently, IFA Magazine released a survey in partnership with Legal & General, the survey revolved around a range of questions for advisors regarding their consumption of industry news, how they tackle consumer duty and the cost of living crises, and various other questions surrounding Legal & Generals operations.

The survey ran from 30th March to 6th April, generating a great effort of 96 completions, as a thank you for the dedication and time commitment, every single participant was entered into a draw for the chance to win a reward!

Three winners have been selected at random, and we name and congratulate them here:

Emily Pool at Happy Planet Financial Planning

Brendan O’Brien at Revolution Financial Services Ltd

Lee Quinn at Alexander Grace

We would like to thank each participant that took the time from their busy schedules to complete the survey, it is hugely appreciated!

Look out for future surveys on the magazine for opportunities to win great rewards and prizes in the near future!