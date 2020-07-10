peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Bizare news from the Wirecard scandal today as the FT reveals connections between the payment groups COO and Libyan militia. Elsewhere on Twitter today, lots of buzz around tech stocks and their irresistible rise through the pandemic.

James Hurley puts it simply, saying, “Wirecard makes Enron look banal.”

The Wirecard scandal makes Enron look banal https://t.co/rG2P0xHgVb — James Hurley (@jameshurley) July 9, 2020

The Garda raided Wirecard’s Dublin office this morning.

The Irish Police searched Wirecard's offices in Dublin today

– from @ArthurBeesley and mehttps://t.co/vO1DUVXD65 — Dan McCrum (@FD) July 9, 2020

Outrageously, Wirecard COO, Jan Marsalek bragged about funding 15,000 Libyan militia.

ASTOUNDING Wirecard story from @samgadjones, Paul Murphy and @helenwarrell

It was early 2018 when Jan Marsalek held a meeting in his palatial home in Munich to talk about a new project he was interested in: arming and training 15,000 Libyan militiamen. https://t.co/EXZq3wYiSS — Dan McCrum (@FD) July 10, 2020

Elsewhere auditing firms stay under the spotlight.

Deloitte facing a £15m fine over its 'reckless' audits of Autonomy, a British software group. It won't change audit firm culture as they will push up fees to other clients to recoup fines.

Firms delivering dud audits need to be shut-down.https://t.co/lxfNTMEFM1 — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) July 10, 2020

Tech stocks stay remarkably bullish as global lockdowns ease, but not everyone is convinced.

Tech stocks aren't crazy like the dotcom bubble, but that doesn't mean they're not a little nuts. https://t.co/GFQPEi9DTY — Michael Batnick (@michaelbatnick) July 9, 2020

Tesla breaks records once again with $20bn bet against its stock.

Tesla is poised to be the first stock ever to have $20 billion in short bets against it https://t.co/PHuHnlmrmB — Bloomberg (@business) July 9, 2020

And finally, The UK ‘very close’ to signing a free trade deal with Turkey.

FT Exclusive: Turkey is ‘very close’ to signing a free trade agreement with the UK, its second-largest trading partner after Germany, the country’s finance minister told the Financial Times https://t.co/Ex0zCkyYlp pic.twitter.com/O3XlpCRKIb — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 10, 2020

