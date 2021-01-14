@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The Wirecard Investigation Team meets again at the Bundestag today. Prompted by investor action following the Wirecard scandal EY could be sued for ‘immoral damage’ in accordance with German law. EY audited Wirecard. Today EY will outline what is expected to be a blueprint defence for further litigation by Wirecard investors. Elsewhere, Reuters interview tiktok bitcoin speculating astrologist.

First from Twitter; access to careers in economics comes under question. Paul Johnson highlights the role A-Level economics has in the pursuit of a career in the field. Privately educated boys are seven times more likely to take economics at A-level than state educated girls.

Boys doing A levels at private schools are *7 times* as likely as girls doing A levels at state schools to study economics at university. Unequal access to the profession by gender and social background is a real worry. New from @TheIFS https://t.co/2JAkJ2sy5D — Paul Johnson (@PJTheEconomist) January 14, 2021

The full report from the Institute of Fiscal Studies can be found here.

NEW: A Level Economics is a gateway to study the subject at degree level, but access and take-up varies substantially by a student’s background. Ahead of the UCAS deadline, @arunadvaniecon and others explore improving diversity in economics @DiscoverEconhttps://t.co/gWhSfJZIFy pic.twitter.com/Bs524TuhBO — Institute for Fiscal Studies (@TheIFS) January 14, 2021

Spain draws more than €130bn in record sale of 10 year bonds. Michael Pettis suggests the entire EU financial system has become dependent on on the credibility of the ECB. He ask should we ‘be concerned of a credibility laffer curve?’

With Spain's 10-year spread only 55 bps over Germany's, the stability of the entire EU financial system has become completely dependent on the continued credibility of the ECB. Should we worry about a "credibility Laffer curve"?https://t.co/gx0iuNcKjZhttps://t.co/iZooiVzhhz — Michael Pettis (@michaelxpettis) January 14, 2021

China records record surpluses.

China reports its largest-ever monthly trade surplus. $78 billion dollars in December. Boom. pic.twitter.com/eOpfXVsi7Y — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) January 14, 2021

Frank Rotman gives a long and creative analogy to try and explain the growth in IPO’s in the US stock market. Worth a read.

1/39: The only way to describe the public markets’ appetite for new Logos is “insatiable”. But why? SPACs vs. IPOs? I’m no public markets expert by any stretch of the imagination but I’m not going to let that stop me from weighing in on what I think is going on. Unpacked: pic.twitter.com/m9f7azzxr3 — Frank Rotman (@fintechjunkie) January 13, 2021

Elsewhere Reuters interview a TikTok Bitcoin speculating astrologer.

Reuters got the interview with the TikTok bitcoin astrologist https://t.co/dshEefRREf — Robert Smith (@BondHack) January 14, 2021

And Finally, EY will defend itself in the Bundestag today. Check out the outlined defence translated from German below.

@retheauditors @premnsikka 1/2 ‘This is how EY defends itself in the #Wirecard scandal. Handelsblatt has received the first response to an investor lawsuit against the long-term auditor. This should also interest the creditor banks.’ #audit – ENG translation : pic.twitter.com/50gFKsgsql — Ian Beckett (@ianbeckett) January 14, 2021

