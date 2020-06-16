peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Dutch government’s Covid-19 fiscal stimulus dwarfs the size of government response in 2008 crash. With large spending levels across Europe the Tony Blair Institute publish paper raising concern over interest rates. Other stories include Wirecard’s embattled CEO and Chris Giles attempting a nuanced tax discussion on Twitter.

Reuters covers Wirecard Scandal. Check out the earlier developments here.

If EY flags issues with Wirecard’s accounts, CEO Markus Braun’s position will be untenable. But even the auditor’s seal of approval may not save the chief executive from investors who want him out, writes @LiamWardProud: https://t.co/BImsifHO3D pic.twitter.com/yD9r05uenI — ReutersBreakingviews (@Breakingviews) June 16, 2020

Chris Giles covers Warwick/London School of Economics tax suggestions. The full thread is very interesting.

⚠️ Warning: nuanced argument/thread utterly unsuitable for Twitter on the rich, taxes and visualising data ⚠️ This graph from Warwick/London School of Economics suggests the rich pay lower tax rates than "normal" people and the gap widens for the filthy rich 1/ pic.twitter.com/owBdNMf8vd — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) June 15, 2020

The Tony Blair Institute publish an analysis of current spending levels in the UK, and makes suggestions.

But @JamesBrowneRTC's analysis shows, public finances will be vulnerable to interest rate increases. If rates rise, we would quickly move to an unsustainable path. Our paper calls on the government to adopt a flexible framework for the public finances https://t.co/DLgj7NSrT5 pic.twitter.com/Yf4tciWPvK — Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) June 16, 2020

The Dutch covid-19 fiscal stimulus dwarfs 2008 – 09 financial crash response.

Nice illustration of how the COVID-19 fiscal stimulus dwarfs the paltry efforts undertaken by the Dutch government in response to the 2008-09 crisis. pic.twitter.com/IUpUS1uJ1z — Pepijn Bergsen (@pbergsen) June 16, 2020

The UN projects foreign direct investment will plunge 40%.

Bad news for #EM — The UN projects foreign direct investment will plunge as much as 40% globally this year: https://t.co/a5n99QeI4W via @markets pic.twitter.com/b6Qgz5XamB — Paul Dobson (@paul_dobson) June 16, 2020

The FT will host an online talk tomorrow on “the consumer after Covid.”

Tomorrow evening @FT Due Diligence forum holds a virtual panel on the consumer after covid-19. Come hear

3 great speakers – @ljubomira L'Oreal digital chief @CraftoryBrands Elio Leoni Sceti, and @leonrestaurants boss John Vincent (it's free!) https://t.co/bKdDtiXG6V pic.twitter.com/0efdNvdrBv — Leila Abboud (@labboudles) June 16, 2020

