WorkLife by OpenMoney joins forces with Octopus to make electric vehicles affordable for more workers

WorkLife by OpenMoney, the employee benefits platform has partnered with Octopus Electric Vehicles (Octopus EV) to add an electric vehicle leasing scheme to the suite of benefits on its online platform.

The all-in-one offering, entitled ‘Electric Dreams’, will be piloted among a handful of employers initially, before being rolled out to all WorkLife customers later in the year. As part of the scheme, employees will be able to lease an electric vehicle of their choice via a salary sacrifice arrangement, as well as receiving comprehensive motor insurance, roadside assistance, servicing, and ongoing maintenance.

Added to this, any orders placed on the scheme before the end of April 2022 will receive free charging point installation and preferential rates on electricity tariffs to enable efficient home charging.

Octopus EV from Octopus Energy Group helps employers and employees alike with making the transition to clean, green transport. By working with market-leading partners, it aims to provide a hassle-free scheme, by delivering all of the services drivers may need at a lower cost than traditional personal leasing arrangements.

WorkLife considers there to be five key pillars to an employee’s overall wellbeing – financial, mental, physical, social, and environmental. Through the tie-up, it aims to help employers further address the environmental pillar and support employees in leading a more sustainable lifestyle.

Rob Marshall, Head of Product & Proposition at WorkLife by OpenMoney, said: “Demand for electric vehicles has skyrocketed over the past couple of years as more people recognise the need for us all to become that bit more climate conscious. It was therefore extremely important for us to find a way of helping businesses of all sizes to facilitate a cost-effective means for their employees to take advantage of greener methods of transport.

“Aside from the obvious environmental benefits, electric vehicle lease schemes can create significant cost savings for employees through fuel and national insurance contributions, meaning they have become increasingly popular among firms wanting to help workers manage the rising cost of living. Octopus EV is a real leader in electric leader technology, so we are proud to be working with them on this scheme and look forward to playing our part in helping people transition to a more climate-friendly way of living.”

Natalia Peralta Silverstone, Head of Propositions at Octopus Electric Vehicles, says: “Our salary sacrifice scheme for electric vehicles is a zero-set-up cost tool to help businesses fight climate change whilst offering an excellent benefit to their employees. If just 10% of the UK’s employees switched to electric, we could decimate the CO2 emissions of cars, while collectively saving billions of pounds per year.

“We know that the five pillars to wellbeing are hugely important to the team at WorkLife, and the desire to achieve more positive environmental wellbeing particularly resonated with the team at Octopus Electric Vehicles too. We are thrilled to partner with WorkLife to support their aims for the environment via Electric Dreams and it’s fantastic to see platforms like this one supporting the green revolution, helping their clients switch to drive electric and lead more sustainable lifestyles.”