The Start-Up Series Fund has been deliberately designed to find high potential seed investment opportunities. To date it has invested in 20 new consumer and B2B businesses, all aiming to create strong brands.

Promoted by start-up specialists Worth Capital, itself run by two successful entrepreneurs who have substantial experience in building ‘loved’ brands, they designed and run a monthly competition (promoted by Startups.co.uk). It attracts a diverse range of innovative new businesses from which Worth selects candidates for investment from the Start-Up Series Fund, managed by Amersham Investment Management. Find out more HERE.

All Start-Up Series Fund investee companies are given ‘hands on’ help by Worth Capital designed to accelerate their growth. Investors participate in a diversified ‘mini-portfolio’ and can opt for either SEIS or EIS (or both) to suit their tax positions and risk appetite.

Worth Capital are hosting a ‘celebration of innovation’ on Wednesday 12 February 2020. Being held at the iconic Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, it will be a relaxed evening. As Shakespeare wrote “no profit grows where is no pleasure ta’en” (The Taming of the Shrew, act 1 scene 1), so the emphasis will be on the ‘ta’en pleasure’: drinks, canapes, stunning views of the Thames and St Paul’s and good conversation. But there’ll also be some talk of ‘growing profit’ as investors and advisers will be able to chat to some of the recent Start-Up Series Fund investee managements. There is even a chance to join a complimentary Globe Theatre tour (subject to availability) as additional creative stimulus.

