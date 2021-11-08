X

XPS Pensions Group launches XPSArena to share expertise with industry

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 8, 2021
in News
Share this story
  • XPS Pensions Group launches new free online learning and support platform for pensions professionals
  • XPSArena will allow trustees, sponsors and employers to access information and insights on the key issues facing the industry

XPS Pension Group has today launched XPSArena, a free-to-access platform offering up-to-date information, resources, support and professional development resources for people in the pensions industry.

Accessed via the XPS Pensions Group website, content hosted on the platform is split into four main segments:

  • A trustee zone, which provides details and insight on the key issues that trustees should be aware of in a fast-changing industry;
  • An employer zone, which gives employers clear and concise information on how to manage their schemes;
  • A Continuing Professional Development (CPD) zone, which hosts training materials for pensions professionals; and
  • A section which examines in detail the impact of the Pension Schemes Act 2021 and the increased powers of The Pensions Regulator.

Mary McGrath, Partner at XPS Pensions Group, said: “Our industry is experiencing a significant amount of change across the board, from regulation and new transfer and funding rules to the need to manage climate and ESG risk in investment portfolios. XPSArena is a resource for professionals from across the pensions industry to make sure they are staying up to date with the ever-changing demands on their schemes. We’re delighted to have a forum to share XPS’s expertise with the industry to help drive better outcomes for members up and down the country.”

