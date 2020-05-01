peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

After all the economic worry over the last few weeks there now seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. This is reflected in one YouGov poll at least. However big questions still linger in Europe, and Financial Adviders are still facing difficulties.

New YouGov polling suggests that British happiness is on the up for the first time since the lockdown began.

Emotions are hard to measure and quantify, but this data is part of a broader project by @Yougov examining the state of Britain's moods each week across fourteen different emotions. https://t.co/DBUuq2wvOo #emotions pic.twitter.com/HN8eikOTpz — Claire Yorke (@ClaireYorke) April 28, 2020

An Adviser has slammed Aviva over their regulatory permissions assumption.

An adviser was left fuming after Aviva falsely assumed he did not hold the correct regulatory permissions to arrange a pension switchhttps://t.co/PevQLTONf5 — FTAdviser (@FTAdviser) May 1, 2020

Questions are being asked over German advantage in crisis relief.

Germany accounts for more than half of the emergency coronavirus state aid approved by the EU executive, prompting concerns that countries with the deepest pockets might be getting an unfair advantage in the bloc’s single market https://t.co/EuIPFexYGF — Reuters (@Reuters) May 1, 2020

Financial publication CityWire will be taking part in a virtual 10k run for charity.

Great to see that @Citywire is supporting @SFHUK as one of their charities for their virtual 10k run…it's an amazing organisation who I'm proud to be running the marathon for later this year….so looking forward to getting involved in this 10k as a warm up! — Chris Daems (@ChrisDaems) May 1, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

