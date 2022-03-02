Your Deepbridge Opportunities For Deployment By Tax Year End

As we approach Tax Year End we know that this is everyone’s busiest time in the tax efficient space. As advisers you don’t want to miss out on opportunities still available to your clients as part of their balanced portfolio. With that in mind we reached out to our GBI contacts to bring you an exclusive look at opportunities that are still available for deployment by tax year end.

Important please note: GBI Magazine is for professional advisers only. The information presented above is given in good faith and is correct at the time of publication. While these funds have every intention to deploy before the tax-year end, mitigating factors do occur, and they cannot 100% guarantee that this is always possible. Please follow the links to the companies’ websites for full terms and conditions.

Deepbridge Technology Growth EIS

The Deepbridge Technology Growth EIS is focused on investing in a diversified portfolio of actively managed growth-focused companies seeking commercialisation funding. The fund invests in technology growth companies that have a proven technology, robust intellectual property and are operating in a high growth market sector.

Deepbridge takes an active role (not just a Board seat) to guide, mentor and counsel the investee management team. The provision of hands-on operational experience combined with financial expertise can materially mitigate the investment risk borne by the Investor, along with comprehensive due diligence on investee companies.

Minimum investment: £10,000

Fund type: Alternative Investment Fund

Deployment timescale: Monthly

Closing date for 2021/2022 deployment: Friday 25th March 2022

There are no management charges levied on the investor at the point of investment for subscriptions received by a financial adviser, resulting in up to 100% allocation of subscription. Please see the Information Memorandum for full details for all fees charged to investors and investee companies.

Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS

The Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS is focused on investing in a diversified portfolio of actively managed growth-focused companies seeking commercialisation funding. The fund invests in life sciences companies that have robust intellectual property and are operating in a high growth market sector.

Deepbridge takes an active role (not just a Board seat) to guide, mentor and counsel the investee management team. The provision of hands-on operational experience combined with financial expertise can materially mitigate the investment risk borne by the Investor, along with comprehensive due diligence on investee companies.

Minimum investment: £10,000

Fund type: Alternative Investment Fund

Deployment timescale: Monthly

Closing date for 2021/2022 deployment: Friday 25th March 2022

There are no management charges levied on the investor at the point of investment for subscriptions received by a financial adviser, resulting in up to 100% allocation of subscription. Please see the Information Memorandum for full details for all fees charged to investors and investee companies.