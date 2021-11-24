Your invitation: join Gravis Capital at the upcoming webinar

Infrastructure and the Impact of COP26 on the Asset Class

We are delighted to invite you to attend our upcoming webinar in the Global Listed Infrastructure space. Join us on Thursday 2nd December for an in-depth discussion with experts in the sector, including Gravis Capital‘s Matthew Norris.

Matthew will answer a variety of questions, such as:

Are there particular infrastructure examples you can highlight which clearly demonstrate how energy efficiency standards are improving?

Will current levels of private equity interest in the digital infrastructure sector persist? Does such interest suggest that there is value OR conversely that the cycle is nearing the top?

For infrastructure stocks, how are valuation multiples looking compared to historical levels?

Where do you see the most significant growth trends which will impact the sector?

Is there a fund structure, whether investment company or OEIC, which particularly favours infrastructure investment?

Some other questions to be raised include:

How can you manage risk within global listed infrastructure funds?

How can you maximise diversification within a global listed infrastructure portfolio?

Are there opportunities for income investors?

Is liquidity a threat to asset managers investing in global listed infrastructure?

About Matthew Norris

Matthew is responsible for the oversight of the VT Gravis UK Listed Property Fund and the VT Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income Fund.

Matthew has more than two decades investment management experience and has a specialist focus on real estate securities. He served as an Executive Director of Grosvenor Europe where he was responsible for global real estate securities strategies. He joined Grosvenor following roles managing equity funds at Fulcrum Asset Management and Buttonwood Capital Partners. He also provides expert input to research projects run by EPRA, which focus on the importance of emergent real estate sectors.

Matthew graduated with a degree in Economics & Politics from the University of York. He is a CFA charterholder and holds the Investment Management Certificate.

