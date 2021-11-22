Your invitation: join M&G Investments at the upcoming webinar

Infrastructure and the Impact of COP26 on the Asset Class

We are delighted to invite you to attend our upcoming webinar in the Global Listed Infrastructure space. Join us on Thursday 2nd December for an in-depth discussion with experts in the sector, including M&G Investments‘ Alex Araujo.

Alex will answer a variety of questions, such as:

COP26 – friend or foe for global listed infrastructure companies?

What has the introduction of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations (SFDR) meant for UK asset managers within the listed infrastructure space?

How big an impact does the growth in sustainable investing affect portfolio construction and asset allocation within global listed infrastructure funds?

How worried should we be about the impact of inflation on the global listed infrastructure sector?

Threats and opportunities? How do asset managers assess company valuations at present and what impact are these valuations having on stock selection?

Some other questions to be raised include:

How can you manage risk within global listed infrastructure funds?

How can you maximise diversification within a global listed infrastructure portfolio?

Are there opportunities for income investors?

Is liquidity a threat to asset managers investing in global listed infrastructure?

About Alex Araujo

Alex Araujo joined M&G’s equity income team in July 2015 and became co-deputy manager of the M&G Global Dividend strategy in April 2016.He has been manager of the M&G Global Listed Infrastructure strategy since it was launched in October 2017, and was appointed manager of the M&G Global Themes strategy in January 2019.

Alex has 25 years of experience in financial markets, having previously worked at UBS and BMO Financial Group. He graduated from the University of Toronto with an MA in economics and is a CFA charterholder.

