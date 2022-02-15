X

Your invitation: join Vala Capital at the upcoming webinar

February 15, 2022
ESG News, Events, News
Sustainable investing in the aftermath of COP26 and the Covid-19 pandemic

We are delighted to invite you to attend our upcoming webinar in the ESG space. Join us on Thursday 24th February for an in-depth discussion with experts in the sector, including Vala Capital‘s Jonathon Spanos.

Click here to register

Jonathon will answer a variety of questions, such as:

  • ESG often focuses on the large listed funds and equities, but what role do SMEs have in supporting our transition to living sustainably?
  • How easy or difficult is it for SMEs to become more sustainable, when they are typically under-funded, under-resourced and are just focused on building their businesses?
  • Are there particular areas of technology or commerce in which you expect start-ups can make a particularly profound difference in sustainable existence?
  • What sectors/themes are you looking for across your investment strategies?
  • How can VCs like Vala support companies in their growth and their ESG aspirations?

 

Some other questions to be raised include:

  • Is greenwashing a big problem in sustainable investing? If so, how can asset managers try to overcome it?
  • Do experts believe that investing sustainably no longer means sacrificing the opportunity to maximise investment returns?
  • What are the main areas advisers should consider when evaluating ESG product selection?

 

About Jonathon Spanos, Head of Venture Investment at Vala Capital

Jonathon is responsible for Vala’s portfolio of venture capital investment activities across all funds. Jonathon has extensive experience in capital raising, investment advisory and venture building, having previously worked at Virgin StartUp, part of Sir Richard Branson’s Family Office. During his time at Virgin, Jonathon launched a range of innovation accelerators (combined £50m fund) and investment programmes supporting >100 scale-ups to receive >£25m in venture funding. Prior to Virgin, Jonathon was part of the founding team that created Allbirds, a leading brand in sustainable fashion and innovative eco-material science.

Click here to register

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

Click here for more information about Vala Capital

