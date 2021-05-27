X

Your invitation: The power of ESG in investment portfolios

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
May 27, 2021
in Events, News
Join us on Thursday 10th June for an in-depth discussion around ESG.

The power of ESG in investment portfolios: Your invitation

Thursday 10th June 2021 10:00 – 11:30

The discussion will be chaired by sector expert Julia Dreblow, Founder of sriServices & Fund EcoMarket, who will be joined by expert speakers from Invesco, M&G Investments and Vala Capital.

Some of the questions that will be covered are:

  • Is there a difference between ESG investing and sustainable investing?
  • Is ESG/sustainability an asset class? Or is it something that applies to all asset classes?
  • What is the difference between negative screening and positive screening when Fund Managers select investments?
  • Why is it important to measure progress on ESG? And is that measurement at fund level or on an investment-by-investment basis?
  • Is there a concession on returns when investing for ESG or impact or sustainability?
  • How do ESG/sustainability considerations vary based on the stage of investment?

 

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

Click here to register

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable. 

