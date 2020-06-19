The MPS webinar is taking place on 7th July, in association with TC Compliance Services.

The discussion will cover the advantages to IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service. Taking a look at ‘what’s under the bonnet’, with general discussion around the MPS report and the MPS that are currently available for IFAs to use for their clients’ investment strategies.

You can find out more about Tony Catt’s MPS report here.

The online, educational discussion will be chaired by experts in the space, Asset Risk Consultants, who will guide the discussion for maximum impact.

Representatives from TC Compliance Services, King & Shaxson, EBI Portfolios and Clever Advisor will be joining us for what we hope will be an interesting and educational experience.

