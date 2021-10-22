X

Your invitation to the EIS Showcase

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
October 22, 2021
in Events, GBI, News, Sponsored
Back to reality: a chance for you to actually meet some fund providers.

This Showcase is designed to give you the opportunity to review a representative sample of investment solutions in one half-day event, without having to undertake your own expensive and time consuming research, or committing to any further meetings with BDMs.

Attend the EIS Showcase to:

  • Hear leading Fund Managers talk about their investment solutions
  • Network with their investment specialists without having to commit to any further meetings
  • Learn about tax planning ideas based upon EIS
  • Find out about the underlying investment strategies
  • Compare key investment information, including charges and levels of risk and return
  • Leave confident that you have reviewed a representative sample of the principle solutions in the market

Get answers to questions like these:

  • Where does EIS fit in the Chancellor’s ‘investment-led recovery’?
  • Are stealth taxes driving EIS demand?
  • The EU state aid regime has been scrapped. So what now for EIS?

