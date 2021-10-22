Your invitation to the EIS Showcase

Back to reality: a chance for you to actually meet some fund providers.
This Showcase is designed to give you the opportunity to review a representative sample of investment solutions in one half-day event, without having to undertake your own expensive and time consuming research, or committing to any further meetings with BDMs.
Attend the EIS Showcase to:
- Hear leading Fund Managers talk about their investment solutions
- Network with their investment specialists without having to commit to any further meetings
- Learn about tax planning ideas based upon EIS
- Find out about the underlying investment strategies
- Compare key investment information, including charges and levels of risk and return
- Leave confident that you have reviewed a representative sample of the principle solutions in the market
Get answers to questions like these:
- Where does EIS fit in the Chancellor’s ‘investment-led recovery’?
- Are stealth taxes driving EIS demand?
- The EU state aid regime has been scrapped. So what now for EIS?