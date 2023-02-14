Your invitation to the Private Wealth Management Summit

The Private Wealth Management Summit is an invitation-only, premium summit bringing leading private wealth management investors and innovative fund managers and consultants. The summit’s content is aligned with key investment challenges and interests, relevant market developments, and practical and progressive ideas and strategies adopted by successful pioneers.

This Summit provides a platform that helps North Americas leading family wealth investors evaluate and partner with relevant service providers, while we connect asset management companies with these chief investment strategists.

At the Private Wealth Management Summit, you will experience a dynamic program featuring visionary keynote presentations, real-life case studies and interactive forums delivered by compelling speakers and expert moderators.

Our Keynote speakers include:

John McEnroe, Tennis Legend & Hall of Famer, Art Collector and Founder, The John McEnroe Gallery and Philanthropist and Founder, The Johnny Mac Tennis Project, Inc

Benjamin Lau, Chief Investment Officer, Apriem Advisors

Neil Nisker, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Our Family Office

Bill Stone, Chief Investment Officer, The Glenview Trust Company

Some of the key topics that will be discussed include:

Long-Term Asset Allocation – Strategies for developing and executing long-term investment game plans

Co-Investments & Direct Investing – Effectively navigating the space to uncover the most suitable partners and deals to invest in

Alternatives, Private Investments & Diversification – Identifying which strategies investors are using to diversify their portfolios

For more information on how to be a part of the Private Wealth Management Summit please visit here or contact Leyana Daccache directly here