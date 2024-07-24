Blackfinch Strengthens Commitment to UK Small Businesses with New Appointment

Blackfinch Group announces the appointment of Chris Swanepoel as Head of Alternative Investment Market (AIM) Investments. This newly created position strengthens Blackfinch’s commitment to investing in smaller companies and supporting the full lifecycle of businesses in the UK.

Chris brings over 25 years of investment experience and is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of the UK. Chris’s leadership will be pivotal in driving Blackfinch’sinitiatives to champion smaller companies, which play a vital role in the UK economy by supporting community growth, business innovation and market vitality.

Chris began his career at JPMorgan Asset Management, where he joined the Structured Derivatives team and ultimately managed the JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Fund. In the mid-2000s, he moved to Barclays to launch and run the AIM IHT Service. After a stint in corporate finance for CIT, Chris joined Tatton Asset Management, where he built, launched, and ran their AIM Service.

Adding some unique perspectives to his professional journey, Chris was conscripted for two years into the South African parachute battalion, an experience that has equipped him with resilience and a global outlook. Before starting his career in the City, Chris spent several summer seasons working for a racing team at Silverstone, gaining insights and experiences from the high paced world of Formula 1.

“I am excited to join Blackfinch Group at this pivotal time. The company’s dedication to supporting smaller companies is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to their continued success and growth,” said Chris.

Although Blackfinch’s focus is on UK-based smaller businesses, these companies often trade globally, reflecting their significant growth potential and international ambitions. Chris’s expertise in AIM investments will be beneficial in helping these businesses thrive.

Blackfinch Group has a comprehensive approach to supporting smaller companies at all stages of their development. From Ventures and EIS to VCT and AIM investments, Blackfinch provides the necessary backing for startups to achieve listed status and continue their growth journey. This holistic support demonstrates the group’s commitment to nurturing the UK’s vibrant startup ecosystem.