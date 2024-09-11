ESG Accord to run webinar during Good Money Week 2024

ESG Accord will be running a webinar during Good Money Week 2024! The webinar, ‘Mastering the SDR: Technical Insights, Practical Application & Commentary’, will take place at 09:30 AM on Monday 30th September.

With this webinar, ESG Accord aims to equip the adviser community with practical knowledge and commentary across the new SDR labels landscape. 

At the event, ESG Accord will cover: 

  1. Focus (hear from Louisa Chender at FCA and Quinn Massaroni at Janus Henderson) 
  2. Improvers (hear from Louisa Chender at FCA and James Corah at CCLA) 
  3. Impact (hear from Louisa Chender at FCA and Seb Beloe at WHEB) 
  4. Mixed Goals (hear from Louisa Chender at FCA and Max Dawe at Fidelity International) 
  5. Sustainability Characteristics (hear from Louisa Chender at FCA and Mariella Rice-Jones at Brooks Macdonald) 
  6. Ethical Investing (hear from Louisa Chender at FCA and Miranda Beacham at Aegon Asset Management) 

To register for this event, click here.

