Investors eye REIT recovery as potential rate cuts signal market stabilisation | KL Communications

Sustained interest-rate hikes have eroded real estate values and pressured demand for REITs in recent years. With attention shifting to potential rate cuts, investors are watching closely for signs of stabilisation in the real estate market. While the timing and scale of future cuts are uncertain, investor expectations are growing that the environment will become increasingly positive for REIT sentiment as they have historically performed well following a period of high interest rates and currently benefit from attractive discounts.

S&P’s Flawed Risk Assessments for Levered European Real Estate Firms

Robin Usson, a research analyst at Neuberger Berman, has uncovered discrepancies between S&P’s in-use criteria to assess financial risk and its application for highly-levered European real estate companies. Despite ongoing engagement, S&P appear reluctant to act, correct and update their financial risk assessment, highlighting the problem that issuers maintain a powerful influence in shaping their own ratings. Failure to update rating frameworks to reflect the true cash flow leverage misrepresents credit risk for investors, but also highlights a potential agency problem within the industry reminiscent of the global financial crisis.

Upcoming dates

W/C 5th August

6th: Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision

Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision 9th: Chinese inflation rate

W/C 12th August

13th: Spanish inflation rate

Spanish inflation rate 13th: US PPI data

US PPI data 14th: UK inflation rate and PPI data

UK inflation rate and PPI data 14th: US inflation rate

W/C 19th August

19th-22nd: Democratic National Convention

Democratic National Convention 22nd-24th: Jackson Hole Symposium

W/C 26th August

26th: UK Summer Bank Holiday

UK Summer Bank Holiday 28th: 2024 Paralympic Games open

W/C 2nd September