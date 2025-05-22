Inheritance Tax records £780 million of receipts in April

This morning’s HMRC update shows that Inheritance Tax (IHT) receipts recorded a total of £780 million in April 2025 – the first month of the new financial year (2025/2026) – the second highest monthly total ever recorded.

It marks an increase of £97 million in IHT revenues compared to the same month last year (2024/2025). The 2024/2025 year saw a record IHT take of £8.2 billion in 2024/25.

The latest OBR forecast on IHT made at the Spring Statement estimated the tax would raise £9.1 billion for the Treasury in 2025/26, with this figure rising to more than £14 billion by the end of the decade.

Stephen Lowe, Director at retirement specialist Just Group, said: “The Treasury has enjoyed four years on the trot of record Inheritance Tax receipts and this April’s figures show a rapid start to 2025/26 with the tax raising over three quarters of a billion pounds this month alone.

“Rising IHT receipts to-date have been driven by the pincer movement of the ongoing freeze on thresholds alongside growth in asset prices. Further reforms announced at the Autumn Budget are likely to accelerate the Inheritance Tax haul even further over the coming years, especially proposed changes to the treatment of pension death benefits later this decade.

“Anyone who is concerned their estate may be subject to IHT should make an up-to-date valuation of their estate, including a recent assessment of their property wealth, to understand if they may be liable to IHT. Estate planning is complex and many people who want to manage their estate efficiently will benefit from professional financial advice.”