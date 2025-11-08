New data reveals 48% of workers have discussed salary with coworkers

A long standing unwritten rule in the workplace is that discussions surrounding salary are often avoided, but that could all be coming to an end. As the cost of living continues to rise, people may be more open to talking with their coworkers about how much they get paid.

AI-based career app Kickresume has carried out new research into how people talk about salary at work, surveying nearly 2,000 people from around the world. The study revealed that 31% of workers have discussed salary openly at work, with another 17% saying they had, even though they weren’t allowed to do so.

A further 24% of respondents said that salary is not something they want to discuss with their coworkers, which may be linked to the fact that 19% said they find the subject “awkward”. 20% said they aren’t allowed to discuss pay in their workplace. Only 8% of people said they haven’t discussed salary with their coworkers, but wish they had. This indicates that there is an appetite for more openness around salaries in the workplace.

The study revealed that Gen Z, the youngest working generation is the most likely to talk about salary with their coworkers. 39% of Gen Z respondents said they have had open discussions about pay at work, whereas just 22% of Gen X respondents had. This indicates that young people are pushing to speak about salary more at work.

Kickresume also found out that curiosity is the most common emotion workers feel when salary discussions come up, with 32% of respondents reporting that this is how they feel. There are many reasons why people might feel curious about their colleagues’ salary—they might be interested to know whether their peers earn the same as they do, or might want to learn what kind of salary they can expect as they progress through the ranks with their current employer.

The data revealed that 46% of respondents support open salary policies in the workplace. 22% agree with salary transparency but only if everyone is on board, 19% would prefer privacy, 8% don’t want to know how much their coworkers earn, and 5% simply don’t care. This indicates that the majority of workers are keen to have these kinds of conversations around pay with their coworkers, breaking the taboo around salary discussions.

Peter Duris, CEO and Co-Founder of Kickresume, comments:

“This survey shows that when it comes to discussing pay at work, there is a definite push for more honest and open conversations. As the cost of living continues to rise, money is at the forefront of people’s minds, which might be prompting greater interest in salary transparency.

“Salary is one of the most crucial aspects of any role, and workers may be curious to know what others are being paid, perhaps to compare to what they make, and negotiate a raise if there is a gap.”