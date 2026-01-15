Tax relief cuts and difficult markets: what’s next for VCTs?

Venture capital trusts (VCTs) provide investment to help some of the UK’s most exciting companies to grow. At the Budget, the government announced plans to cut upfront tax relief on VCTs from 30% to 20% while increasing the annual and lifetime investment limits for qualifying companies to encourage larger investments.

How will these changes impact investors and companies? Could the tax relief cut disincentivise investment and does this mean lower fundraising to support early-stage businesses? How will VCT managers adapt to this new environment?

On Monday 26 January, the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) is hosting a media webinar on VCTs. Jamie Roberts, Managing Partner of British Smaller Companies VCT, Rupert West, Fund Manager of Puma VCT 13 and Andrew Wolfson, CEO of Pembroke Investment Managers, which manages Pembroke VCT will discuss what the Budget changes mean for investors and fundraising, how they are adapting to market conditions, and the future of UK growth companies.

Start: 2:00pm

Finish: 3:00pm

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pk52wZ7aQ8qfD6eXkiYKJw

