2025 Multi-Asset Fund Insights

our 2025 edition of Multi-Asset Fund Insights – a refreshed and reimagined publication that we have developed with advisers firmly in mind.

It’s fair to say the multi-asset landscape is unrecognisable compared to just a few short years ago. Long gone are the days when advisers could scan a simple performance league table and feel confident recommending a ‘one size fits all’ fund solution for clients. The range of strategies and outcomes on offer today is broader, more sophisticated, and frankly, more confusing in many ways. Add to that the options for more bespoke alternatives, such as Model Portfolio Solutions (MPS) and advisers have quite a task to make appropriate investment choices for clients.

That’s exactly why we’ve taken a new approach with this publication. Rather than just crunching performance numbers or stacking funds side by side, we’re digging deeper, speaking to some of the most experienced and respected names in the multi-asset fund sector, to ask the real questions that matter to you and your clients. What’s driving decision-making right now? Where are the key risks and opportunities in multi-asset fund portfolios today? And what are fund managers doing differently in 2025 to respond to volatility, uncertain market conditions, and fast-evolving client needs?

Thanks to our platinum sponsors, Schroders and sponsors BNY Investments, we’ve been able to get exclusive access to senior leaders at the heart of these conversations.

Our thanks also go to Defaqto, whose independent analysis underpins the first section of this publication, and which means we’re able to add analytical rigour and market-wide perspective to the commentary.

