7IM unveils powerful new Digital Reporting feature for advisers

7IM has launched the first phase of its next generation reporting suite, designed to give advice firms using its platform faster, smarter access to client data. Built with intuitive functionality and adviser feedback at its core, this upgrade is part of 7IM’s multi-year, multi-million-pound investment in its award-winning proprietary platform – a cornerstone of its strategic growth plans.

The new Online Reporting feature – reimagines how client valuations including investment gain at client, account and portfolio levels are shown – consolidating key data into one sleek, easy-to-use interface. This simplifies the reporting process and streamlines the number of systems required.

In late 2025/early 2026, 7IM has further enhancements planned – with family group reporting, time-weighted performance and asset allocation all on the roadmap.

Looking further ahead, 7IM plans to replace its client portal and 7IMagine app with the same experience – eliminating multiple logins and delivering a single, unified view for advisers and clients.

It’s modern, digital-first, and inspired by the best in tech – think Spotify, Monzo, Revolut. Moreover, it has been shaped by adviser feedback from day one. 7IM has also enabled advisers to leave feedback directly within the platform, which will help guide future enhancements.

This launch follows 7IM’s revamp of its transfer process and move to a cloud-based system – boosting scalability, resilience, and data-driven decision-making.

Kieran Cardozo-Smith, Head of Product Design at 7IM, commented:

“Our goal was to craft an experience that feels effortless — clean, intuitive, and centred around the needs of advisers and their clients. Drawing inspiration from a wide range of sources, we’ve tackled key user challenges with a focus on making client reporting data more accessible, engaging, and visually compelling. We’re excited to see advisers embrace Online Reporting and look forward to evolving it further over the next 12–18 months, helping reduce the time and effort required to prepare for client reviews.”

Russell Lancaster, Managing Director of Platform and Intermediary Partnerships at 7IM, added:

“Advisers told us they needed fast, reliable access to client data – all in one place. This launch delivers exactly that. It’s a major step forward in helping firms save time, strengthen client conversations, and stay ahead in a fast-moving market.”