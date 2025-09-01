93% of SMEs hit by vendor fraud last year – will the new fraud law offer relief?

According to industry leaders, UK SMEs are set to benefit from improved fraud protection – with a new anti-fraud law coming into effect next week, September 1.

UK Finance has warned that SMEs are particularly vulnerable to targeted scams, and research shows that 93% of companies were targeted by vendor fraud in the last year.1

This type of fraud can include duplicate invoices or overbilling from bigger vendors supplying goods or services in large quantities to smaller firms.

However, the new ‘failure to prevent fraud’ law will hold large organisations to account if they fail to prevent fraud, and ultimately profit from it – with unlimited fines and confiscation of fraudulent profits at stake.

Small businesses are exempt from the law, but government guidance states that it will help to protect potential victims of fraud, including ‘business victims’, by encouraging larger firms to strengthen their anti-fraud measures.

As businesses prepare for the change, experts have weighed in on what firms should know and provided tips to help create an anti-fraud culture.

Joe Phelan, money.co.uk business bank accounts expert, comments:

“This new law is a good thing for all businesses. It encourages firms to tighten up anti-fraud efforts and prevent incidents that could damage their financial standing and reputation, as well as offering protection for SMEs against business-to-business fraud.

“While this legislation doesn’t apply to small businesses, they’re still accountable to existing anti-fraud laws, such as the ‘failure to prevent bribery’ law and tax evasion offences. It’s important for all companies, regardless of size, to put procedures in place to prevent fraud and misconduct. These are some steps you can take:

“​​Start by doing a thorough fraud risk assessment , as recommended by the government. This means identifying potential fraud risks, such as employee behaviour or any technical loopholes that could be exploited. This should also be extended to agents or associated persons (someone acting on behalf of your business). Assess the likelihood and potential impact of risks by evaluating existing controls, such as security guidelines for employees and vetting of agents, and identify any gaps or weaknesses.

, as recommended by the government. This means identifying potential fraud risks, such as employee behaviour or any technical loopholes that could be exploited. This should also be extended to agents or associated persons (someone acting on behalf of your business). Assess the likelihood and potential impact of risks by evaluating existing controls, such as security guidelines for employees and vetting of agents, and identify any gaps or weaknesses. “Next, educate your team and provide training. Does everyone on your team have an awareness of fraud risks and protections? Is there any specific training you can offer, especially for workers in roles with high exposure to fraud risks? Where are you most vulnerable? According to the government guidance, if a business is accused of fraud, it may have a defence if able to prove it has responsible procedures and due diligence to prevent fraud.

Does everyone on your team have an awareness of fraud risks and protections? Is there any specific training you can offer, especially for workers in roles with high exposure to fraud risks? Where are you most vulnerable? According to the government guidance, if a business is accused of fraud, it may have a defence if able to prove it has responsible procedures and due diligence to prevent fraud. “A dedicated business bank account can help by providing a log of all transactions, which business owners can use to closely monitor company finances and keep an eye out for any accounting issues. A business bank account can also help by adding an extra layer of protection through a two-factor authentication process, permission levels, and detection of suspicious activity. Check what controls you have in place with your banking provider and review your statements regularly.”

Further guidance on the new failure to prevent fraud law can be found on the GOV.UK website.

