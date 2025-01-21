Advise Wise completes API Integration with LV= to enhance user experience with Instant KFIs and direct online applications 

Advise Wise, a leading platform for financial advisers, is pleased to announce the successful completion of an advanced API integration with investment, protection and retirement specialist, LV=. This integration empowers Advise Wise members with an enhanced experience, enabling them to access Instant Key Facts Illustrations (KFIs) and easily submit online applications for LV= lifetime mortgage products.

Through this innovation, Advise Wise users can now request Instant KFIs for LV= products and download them within seconds. The process is incredibly straightforward, financial advisers can access and download the KFIs without the need for additional steps or complicated processes.

In addition, Advise Wise users now have the ability to submit online applications directly through the platform, streamlining the entire process for LV= products. This new feature saves valuable time for advisers, allowing them to efficiently serve clients while enhancing their workflow.

To take advantage of these benefits, Advise Wise members simply need to connect their Advise Wise account to the LV= Equity Release portal from the Advise Wise Platform. This secure and seamless integration further strengthens the Advise Wise offering, providing a more efficient and user-friendly experience for financial advisers.

“We are excited to deliver this enhanced functionality to our members,” said Aaron Conlon, Managing Director at Advise Wise. “This integration with LV= is a significant step towards improving the speed and ease with which our users can access and apply for LV= products. We are always looking for ways to simplify the process and provide added value to financial advisers and their clients.”

He continued: “This latest integration reflects Advise Wise’s ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to the financial advisory community. With this new capability, Advise Wise continues to lead the way in empowering advisers with tools that enhance productivity and client satisfaction.”

Patrick Oldham, Equity Release Proposition Director at LV=, said: “We’re delighted to have collaborated with Advise Wise to develop API links and introduce instant KFI capabilities.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to simplifying the process for advisers and their clients, enhancing both efficiency and user experience.”