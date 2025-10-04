AI in the aisles: Over half of Brits now use ChatGPT to help with their shopping

More than half of British consumers (55%) are now using generative AI tools when shopping online, according to a new report by the e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend. The findings come as OpenAI announces the launch of Instant Checkout in ChatGPT – a new commerce feature that lets users buy directly from vendors within the app.

The nationwide study of 1,046 UK shoppers revealed that AI chatbots are transforming the way people browse, compare, and make purchasing decisions. Over a third of those surveyed (34%) said that they turn to AI for product research, while more than a quarter (28%) look for product recommendations, such as help with buying gifts, and a fifth for finding the best deals.

While several platforms were mentioned, from Perplexity AI to Amazon Rufus, ChatGPT emerged as the leading AI shopping assistant, with nearly four in ten (39%) preferring it.

Notably, one in four shoppers (26%) now believe ChatGPT provides better product recommendations than Google and a further 27% say that it made the shopping experience less overwhelming.

As retailers are already gearing up for the start of the biggest shopping events of the year, Omnisend is expecting AI to be a key tool for shoppers as they filter through the Black Friday and Christmas sales.

Can Brits trust an AI shopping trip?

Despite enthusiasm for AI checkout assistance, consumers remain cautious when it comes to letting algorithms handle money. Almost a third (32%) said they would not trust AI to complete purchases on their behalf. With ChatGPT creator OpenAI looking at shopping sales generating revenue for them, shoppers are rightly concerned about how unbiased these tools truly are. Over a third of people (37%) already report that chatbots provide them with irrelevant recommendations.

Meanwhile, millions of Brits remain unconvinced by what AI has to offer when shopping around and more than a third (37%) believe AI is removing the human experience from shopping. At a time when the British high street faces economic challenges and changing consumer behaviour, it may be reassuring that so many people fear technology makes shopping less personable.

Cybersecurity concerns also play into this apparent lack of trust among consumers, with four in ten (42%) believing they pose privacy and data security risks.

Marty Bauer, retail and ecommerce expert at Omnisend, comments: “It is incredible to see how AI has quickly changed the way that people search for information and the latest development is how it informs people with their shopping habits.

“These chatbots are able to mimic a personal shopper and help people find the right products at the right price.

“However, while millions appear to be turning to AI to simplify the shopping experience, many are rightly concerned that this technology is getting too close to our wallets.

“When shoppers hear about AI checkout, their first worry isn’t convenience – it’s a machine making choices for them and the costly mistakes that might follow if it makes a wrong move.

“There’s a big difference between getting a suggestion and giving someone access to your financial information, especially if these chatbots were ever to become vulnerable to cybercriminals. For most people to trust AI to make purchases, it would require a major shift in habits – and that level of trust takes time to earn.

“We are already seeing our retail clients gearing up for events such as Black Friday and the busy Christmas shopping period. Our research indicates that many Brits will be using AI to help inform their decisions, so it is crucial that retailers remain transparent to their customers and do not try to hide the best deals for their own gain. AI has the potential to see past those motivations.”