AI replaces financial advisers’ most hated task

AdvisoryAI, award-winning AI platform for financial advisers, and Plannr, a trusted leader in financial adviser technology, has gone live with an integration that eliminates manual updates into Plannr CRM post a meeting and significantly enhances advice workflows for Plannr users.

The latest integration addresses one of the most significant pain points for financial advisers: the time-consuming process of manually updating client fact-finding data in their back-office systems. By automating this process with just four clicks in total, advisers can now seamlessly transfer client information between platforms, saving hours of administrative work and reducing the risk of errors.

Plannr users will gain immediate access to AI assistants Emma and Evie, to save time on admin by automatically generating client documentation such as meeting notes, suitability reports, annual review reports etc., and updating Plannr with client information directly in the fact find. The integration enables two-way synchronisation through “pull” and “push” functions—ensuring advisers can efficiently retrieve existing client data from Plannr and send updated information back after meetings. A built-in wizard flags field-level differences so only accurate, adviser-approved changes are applied to Plannr – protecting data integrity while saving hours of admin.

Gareth Thompson, CTO of Plannr, comments: “Advisers deserve technology that just works in the background. Our partnership with AdvisoryAI means client records stay pristine without the paperwork, giving firms more time to deepen relationships and grow.”

Alan Gurung, CEO of AdvisoryAI, commented: “This partnership with Plannr marks an exciting milestone in our mission to revolutionise financial advice workflows. Plannr users can now double their client capacity through our AI assistants while eliminating post-meeting admin headaches. It’s another step towards closing the UK advice gap.”

The integration positions Plannr users at the forefront of next-generation AI advancements in financial services. The two companies are already collaborating on further enhancements, including automated review-letter generation inside Plannr, due later this year.

You can read more about the release on our blog.

For media inquiries regarding this integration, please contact Ben Glass, Media Relations Manager at AdvisoryAI, at press@advisoryai.com.

About AdvisoryAI

AdvisoryAI is a pioneering AI platform specifically designed for financial advisers and paraplanners. Through AI assistants Emma and Evie, their technology helps advisers double client capacity by automating repetitive tasks, enhancing compliance, while ensuring compliance with built-in FCA handbook and Consumer Duty checking.

About Plannr

Plannr is a ‘beautifully intuitive’ CRM for modern financial planners. Plannr is on a mission with its API-first construction allowing it to rapidly build game-changing depth of connectivity with platforms and software, enabling advice firms to succeed first time, every time.

Plannr continues to grow from strength to strength and the ecosystem is only expanding as more adviser tools and platforms plug into our modern and fully open API, making the advice journey and ultimately the client journey a beautifully simple experience for all.