AIM sees £7.8bn of M&A deals in past year – £5bn of those takeovers executed by private equity

27 companies listed on London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in the past year* were taken over in the last year in M&A deals worth a total of £7.8bn, shows new research by UHY Hacker Young, the national accountancy group.

Private equity houses continued to be a major driver of AIM M&A deals, accounting for 62% of M&A deals by value (£4.96bn) in the past year. Seven of the 27 AIM M&A deals recorded over this period were PE backed.

UHY Hacker Young says there are concerns that the number of AIM companies being acquired, along with the lack of IPOs over the past year, is leaving far fewer companies on the market.

There are now just 669 companies left on AIM, down from the 685 companies that were on the market a year earlier.** This takes the number of companies left on AIM down to its lowest level since 2001 (see table below).

UHY Hacker Young says that the number of AIM companies being targeted for M&A deals could increase as corporate and private equity buyers seek to benefit from lower valuations of AIM companies.

Over the past six months, the AIM 100 has significantly underperformed the main market index, falling 6% from 3,352.25 on September 18 to 3,251.44 on March 18. Conversely, the FTSE 100 increased by 5% in the same period from 8,253.68 to 8,702.57 over the same period.***

Tax changes in the Autumn Budget reduced the attractiveness of AIM shares to some private investors. From April 2026, UK AIM shares will be subject to 20% inheritance tax, having previously been free from IHT.

UHY Hacker Young says higher profile AIM companies that have been taken over in the past year include:

Smart Metering Systems: acquired in April 2024 by US PE investor KKR for £1.3bn

Mattioli Woods: The wealth manager was acquired by private equity firm Pollen Street Capital for £432m in March 2024

Belvoir Group: The lettings agency was acquired by Property Franchise Group in March 2024

Music Magpie: The used electronics retailer was acquired by electrical retailer AO World in October 2024 for £10 million

UHY Hacker Young, says that the gap that has grown between AIM companies being taken over and new companies joining AIM through IPOs shows signs of narrowing. One company has listed on AIM in 2025 (year to March 18), with another four companies intending to list in the coming weeks. This is compared to 11 companies that listed throughout the whole of 2024.

Colin Wright, Partner and Group Chairman at UHY Hacker Young, says: “The interest in AIM companies from corporates and private equity houses is a sign the market is functioning well as a ‘shop window’ for growing companies. However, the lack of IPOs means there are concerns over the health of the market over the longer term.”

“The high value of AIM M&A deals shows a lot of higher quality companies were taken off the market, particularly with the help of private equity houses. However, problems could arise if those companies aren’t replaced by new listings and some of the liquidity leaves the market.”

*Yearend March 2

**Year end February 28

***AIM 100 / FTSE 100 index between September 18 2024 and March 18 2025