AJ Bell Investcentre launches suite of adviser tools from Mabel Insights

AJ Bell has announced the launch of a new suite of planning tools, developed in partnership with Mabel Insights, now available to advisers through AJ Bell’s Investcentre platform.

Providing a powerful range of financial planning and investment research capabilities to support advisers and their clients, the suite of tools will enable discretionary fund manager (DFM) model portfolio comparisons and performance analysis, capture clients’ risk profiling, run cashflow modelling, and generate branded investment recommendation reports.

Client reports and communications can be custom branded by adviser firms, with the service offered at no additional charge as part of AJ Bell’s low-cost advised platform.

The partnership with Mabel Insights follows the recent launch of a number of new additions to AJ Bell’s advised proposition, including a new platform switching and bulk migrations service in partnership with Woven Advice and the launch of AJ Bell Touch.

Mabel Insights provides model portfolio service (MPS) and multi-fund comparison as well as a range of other adviser tools and services. Since it launched in January 2024, Mabel has been adopted by over 2,800 firms supported by over 30 discretionary managers to provide transparency of data, all of which is integrated into market leading planning tools.

Mark Rendle, AJ Bell advised product director, says:

“Our exclusive partnership with Mabel is further evidence of our continued efforts to invest and innovate in AJ Bell’s advised proposition. We are hugely excited about this partnership and believe that Mabel’s suite of adviser tools will save advisers significant amounts of time and, importantly, allow them to get the best value possible for their clients.”

Martin Coyle, Mabel Insights co-founder and director, says:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with AJ Bell to make our planning and research tools available to a wider community of advisers. Our mission at Mabel has always been to give advisers intuitive, time-saving technology that helps them deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients. This partnership marks an exciting step forward in that journey.”