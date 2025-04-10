Albion Capital comments as 2024/25 VCT fundraising hits 3rd highest total on record

Following the recent oversubscription across Albion Capital’s VCT offerings, their Managing Partner William Fraser-Allen has shared his comments on the latest industry milestone: £895 million raised this financial year.

Will Fraser-Allen, Managing Partner at Albion Capital and AIC Board Member, said:

“In a year defined by geopolitical uncertainty, we welcome the Association of Investment Companies’ announcement that Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) raised £895 million, the third-highest total on record, to back ambitious UK startups. This news follows the Government’s Spring Statement, which reaffirmed its commitment to working with the industry to consider the role of VCT tax reliefs to deliver its growth mission. Such long-term policy signals are essential as the sector celebrates £4.67 billion raised over the past five years and enhancements should include increasing the company age limit and the lifetime investment cap.



“At Albion, we’ve seen firsthand the catalytic role VCT capital can play. In March, our portfolio company Quantexa, a UK AI decision intelligence unicorn, secured a £140 million raise at a £2.1 billion valuation. Since our initial investment in 2017, the company has grown into a global leader, with 16 offices and a team of over 800. It’s a clear example of what early and consistent support can achieve: a UK-born champion delivering both commercial success and strategic value to public and private sectors alike.



“Today, we remain bullish on the opportunity to back ambitious founders across software, healthcare, and deep tech. Following the successful close of our oversubscribed VCT offer, raising £80 million, we remain focused on channelling capital into high-growth businesses that deliver tax-efficient returns for investors while supporting innovation-led growth. While conscious of ongoing global market volatility, including trade tensions with the US, we believe there is long-term value in backing enduring trends and transformational technologies.

Our latest fundraise, combined with robust industry-wide figures, highlights the strength of the VCT scheme to champion UK entrepreneurship – delivering value for investors and supporting economic growth across the country.”

