Albion VCTs close over-subscribed £80m top-up offers

Albion Capital, the specialist venture capital investor managing £669 million across three VCTs (venture capital trusts), has today announced the completion of their £80 million top-up offer, which is now fully subscribed.

The Albion VCTs provide investors access to innovative companies in high-growth sectors and this strong investor demand underscores confidence in Albion Capital’s proven strategy, the UK’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, and the investment vehicle’s ability to offer both diversification and flexibility to investors across the ecosystem.

This launch follows a year of record-breaking activity for Albion Capital, highlighted by investment performance, a landmark exit, a substantial funding round and increasing valuations. Most notably, this includes the sale of cloud security platform Egress in 2024, returning a record £61m to shareholders and the recent completion of a £140 million fundraise for Quantexa, the global leader in decision intelligence solutions, which values the business at over £2 billion.

With a track record spanning nearly 30 years, the Albion VCTs have consistently delivered value to shareholders by investing patient capital in companies with transformational growth potential. Over the past three years to September 2024, Albion has invested £167 million across 47 new and existing businesses while delivering 17 profitable exits, generating £132 million in returns to shareholders.

Will Fraser-Allen, Managing Partner at Albion Capital, commented:

“The strong demand for our VCTs reflects growing investor interest in combining tax efficiency with the opportunity to back high-growth sectors like B2B software and healthtech. As tax thresholds freeze and more individuals move into higher tax bands, VCTs offer a way to reduce the burden of tax whilst achieving compelling returns. VCTs empower ambitious founders to innovate, create jobs, and drive economic growth – a win for investors, entrepreneurs, and the economy alike.”