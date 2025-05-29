Almost 1 in 3 young mortgage holders have no protection cover – LifeSearch and HomeOwners Alliance

Young adults are working hard to step onto the property ladder – but many are doing so without the protection in place to keep their homes and lifestyles secure if life takes an unexpected turn. New research from LifeSearch and HomeOwners Alliance reveals a worrying gap between the risks younger homeowners face and their understanding of how to financially protect themselves.

The research, which surveys over 1200 homeowners, including 500 mortgage holders in the UK, reveals that among mortgage holders aged 18–34, just 15% say they “know a lot” about income protection. Despite being at a life stage where job changes, unexpected illness, and financial shocks are more likely, many young homeowners remain under-protected.

While 54% of the 18–34 year-old mortgage holders surveyed report having life insurance, it may present a more positive picture than the reality as LifeSearch’s experience suggests actual take-up may be significantly lower. Notably, nearly a third (30%) of young mortgage holders report having no protection cover at all – including Life Insurance or Critical Illness Cover which would pay out a lump sum to loved ones in the event of death or serious illness, or Income protection which would replace one’s income if illness or injury left them unable to work.

This lack of awareness and cover could leave thousands exposed to financial difficulties if left unaddressed. The data also shows that 14% of mortgage holders aged 18–34 would immediately struggle to meet their mortgage payments if they lost their income due to sickness or injury, more than any other age group. Over half (57%) said they would be in difficulty within six months.

When asked how they would cope with a sudden loss of income, many younger mortgage holders listed short-term stopgaps:

29% said they would try to take on extra work

said they would try to take on extra work 23% would cut savings or pension contributions – jeopardising long-term financial health

would cut savings or pension contributions – jeopardising long-term financial health 21% would turn to government support such as Universal Credit

would turn to government support such as Universal Credit 12% said they would consider a bank loan

These coping mechanisms may help in the short term, but could increase financial vulnerability down the line – particularly for a generation already facing stretched budgets and uncertain job prospects.

Debbie Kennedy, CEO at LifeSearch, said:“This is a generation full of ambition – but without the guidance and support to match. Many under-35s are navigating some of life’s biggest financial commitments without knowing what protection is available to them, let alone having it in place.

“Income protection isn’t just for older workers or high earners – it’s for anyone who depends on a regular income to cover essential costs. Without it, the impact of a sudden illness or accident could be significantly more concerning.

“There’s an urgent need to close this awareness gap. That means clearer advice, better signposting, and conversations about protection starting earlier – so that young homeowners aren’t left exposed.”

Paula Higgins, CEO at HomeOwners Alliance, added: “Buying a home is a proud moment – but it comes with risks. For young homeowners, the stakes are high: many have stretched to afford their property, and their financial resilience is often still being built.

We need to do more to support young people in staying financially secure, especially as they take on the long-term responsibility of a mortgage. Ensuring they have the tools, knowledge, and support to weather life’s ups and downs is essential to helping them hold onto their homes and build a stable future.”