Almost three quarters of Brits fear loved ones couldn’t cope financially without them

New research from Tesco Insurance reveals that for many UK families the death of a loved one doesn’t just bring heartbreak, it brings financial fear. The unthinkable happens every day, but for millions of Brits, it’s the thought of how their families would survive financially without them that keeps them up at night.

Two fifths (38%) of Brits say they ‘often’ think about what would happen to their family if they passed away. For one in six (16%), it’s a constant worry, and for a fifth (22%) the thought crosses their mind regularly. Amid soaring living costs and household pressures, many fear their families would struggle to stay afloat if the main breadwinner were gone. Even those with life insurance confess they’re haunted by the idea of no longer being there to provide.

Almost a third (29%) say their biggest financial worry is whether their partner could manage on their own, and one in ten (11%) believe their loved ones wouldn’t cope financially at all. Well over a third (37%) estimate their partner would only manage for three months or less, while nearly three-quarters (72%) fear their family couldn’t make it financially beyond a year.

The financial implications are significant, with over half (51%) of Brits believing their family would need more than £1,000 a month just to cover basic expenses such as housing, utilities, and food. For more than a fifth of people (21%), that figure rises to £2,500 or more each month, suggesting that without proper planning, the long-term cost of losing a household income is a real and immediate concern.

In response to these growing concerns, Tesco Insurance and Money Services has announced the launch of a simple, affordable and trusted life insurance proposition in conjunction with Aviva UK. The new offering gives Tesco shoppers, and 24 million Tesco Clubcard members, access to life cover designed to protect what matters most, while also benefitting from Tesco’s popular customer rewards.

Ban Mahsoub, Partnerships Director at Tesco Insurance and Money Services, comments: “The death of a loved one is devastating enough, but for millions of UK families, financial survival is a very real fear. Our research shows that alongside grief, many are haunted by worries about how their family would manage day-to-day costs and stay afloat without their income. These concerns aren’t just hypothetical; they’re a daily reality for tens of millions facing rising living costs and uncertain futures.

That’s why we’re proud to announce the launch of our Tesco Life Insurance proposition, to help families plan ahead and protect the people who matter most.

“Planning for a time when you’re no longer here, and having honest conversations about practical solutions like life insurance, can be difficult. But it’s precisely these worries that make the conversation so important. Having a plan in place brings real peace of mind, not just to you, but to those who would feel your absence most deeply. It’s more than a policy; it’s an act of care, a safety net that allows loved ones to grieve without the added burden of financial worry.”

Tesco customers will be able to obtain information about the life insurance proposition through the Tesco Insurance website and in Tesco’s UK stores. Tesco Life Insurance is arranged, administered and underwritten by Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited.