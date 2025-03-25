Are VCTs more attractive than ever post-Budget?

Despite significant tax hikes on CGT, IHT, and pensions in Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget, Venture Capital Trusts were left unchanged. With this in mind, how can advisers best utilise VCTs in their clients’ portfolios?

To find out and earn unstructured CPD, access IFA/GBI Magazine’s Annual Tax Efficient Investments Report 2025.

Click here to access the Tax Efficient Investments Report 2025