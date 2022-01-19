A little less conversation, a little more action please

Content by Aegon Asset Management

Companies are always keen to have mission statements and corporate values that capture attention. In fact, reading through annual reports can be a little like buzzword bingo.

One of the side effects of the pandemic has been a marked shift within these reports towards wording that is more aligned with social values. Many companies now claim to be focusing on ‘integrity’, ‘people’, ‘community’ – in terms of their employees, suppliers, and customers (commonly referred to as ‘stakeholders’).

While the wording may be new, the concept isn’t – the powerful Business Roundtable (BRT) in the US proclaimed in 2019 that the participating CEOs would commit to lead their companies for the benefit of all stakeholders. This was a huge shift and was well publicised as the “end of shareholder primacy”.

But was it? Are we seeing progress?

