‘A missed opportunity’: private client law firms comment on Sunak’s Spring Statement

As IFAs and financial planners digest the detail of today’s Spring Statement from Chancellor Sunak, two private client firms share their thoughts with IFA Magazine:

James Austen, partner at Collyer Bristow, has been left somewhat unimpressed by Sunak’s so called ‘tax plan’ commenting:

“To my mind, the potentially more important announcement was that of Sunak’s so-called “Tax Plan”: tax professionals have been asking the Treasury for this for years. Unfortunately, rather in common with the precipitate “income tax cut” announcement, the Tax Plan actually published today is really nothing of the sort: apart from the sections on today’s announcements, it is mostly a loose wish-list of broadly-described aspirations, with none of the intellectual or fiscal clarity one would hope to see. That is a real missed opportunity.

It is possible that the Chancellor made this announcement before the document itself was ready for publication. In which case, the Treasury will hopefully be working on a new version of the Tax Plan between now and the Autumn Budget Statement, and that the document published then will better reflect what the Chancellor announced today. In particular, the Tax Plan should include clear and precise statements about Government plans for the future trajectory of tax policy, with appropriate periods for consultation before changes are implemented. Most importantly, there should be no more unwelcome and disruptive changes to tax legislation without prior notice.”

Whilst Jenny Cutts(pictured), partner and head of private client at Wedlake Bell, has expressed some surprise that Sunak hasn’t targeted capital taxes as she comments:

“Against the backdrop of spending increases to support Ukraine, a package of measures to help ease the Cost of Living crisis (including the £3000 increase to the national insurance threshold), it is perhaps a surprise that Chancellor Sunak has not targeted the capital tax regimes to help pay for this spending. An increase in the (relatively benign) rates of capital gains tax has been on the cards for some time now, especially after the Office of Tax Simplification (“OTS”) recommendations in November 2020.

“Similarly, inheritance tax (“IHT”) is seen as vulnerable to reform, particularly its generous “business property relief”, following the OTS reports on IHT in 2018 and 2019. However, one of the themes of Sunak’s Budget was to publicise the Conservatives as a “low tax” party, and high-net worth individuals will be relieved to hear that, for the present, this applies equally to the capital taxes as it does to taxes on income, employment and business.”