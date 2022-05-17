Aegon UK launches new online protection dashboard for advisers

Aegon UK has launched a new adviser dashboard bringing together all protection applications onto one online platform. The new dashboard will enable advisers to complete and submit applications online, track these in real-time and provide a policy start date, all from the one dashboard. The dashboard will also be a secure place for advisers to receive servicing documents electronically.

Advisers will now be able to see the status of each client application including any outstanding actions and the documentation related to each application. Integrating the new policy start date feature means that once the terms of an application have been accepted, advisers will be able to provide a start date online, a process previously completed via a phone call.

Aegon is committed to enhancing digital journeys across the business and the launch of the protection dashboard is designed to make it easier and quicker for advisers to use its services. The launch is part of wider investment in Aegon UK’s protection business which has recently announced improvements to medical and benefit limits alongside the extension of its immediate cover facility.

Helen Morris, Head of Underwriting & Claims at Aegon comments:

“The launch of the new adviser dashboard marks another significant milestone in the development of Aegon’s protection business and the digitisation of our processes. We’re committed to making it easier for advisers to work with us and continue to invest in improvements to help protect more families and businesses with their protection needs.

“The dashboard brings together all our services in one place online and should help advisers get their clients’ protection in place easier and quicker.”