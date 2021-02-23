Asset Intelligence Research launch own platform, My Investment Centre, in partnership with Fundment.

Asset Intelligence Research, the Midlands-based investment and research business Assets Under Influence (AUI) of more than £5bn, today announces the launch of its own platform via a joint venture with Fundment, the innovative investment platform. Asset Intelligence Research is part of growing financial services organisation The Superbia Group.

The new platform, called My Investment Centre, will enable Asset Intelligence Research to deliver an enhanced service offering to the group’s financial adviser clients and their end customers, forming part of its ongoing long-term drive to provide innovative, customer-centric solutions.

My Investment Centre provides users with a host of functionality including tailored reporting and user-friendly transparent access to a wide range of investment opportunities, for a cost-competitive price.

With a wide range of tax wrappers, including Flexible ISAs, offshore bonds, and enabling phased drawdown, My Investment Centre is easy to use, creating operational efficiencies, reducing margins of error, and enabling advisers to get on with the lifeblood of the industry by spending more time with clients.

The solution is white labelled for every adviser business that uses it, allowing businesses to create their own unique platform for clients, and is designed to operate as a leading-edge platform solution for advisers dissatisfied with the options currently available to them.

John Woolhouse, Director and Head of Business Development at The Superbia Group, said: “This solution has been designed to provide advisers with the next generation of platforms. We felt we had a real understanding of ‘what good looks like’ in the market but knew we wanted something better. Whilst we knew that having our DFM solutions on a number of platforms was important to our financial adviser clients, we felt that having a preferred provider would enable us to innovate, and really enhance our offering. We wanted better reporting and client servicing, as well as functionality to incorporate products such as ETFs and other holdings that aren’t normally compatible with all platforms.”

“To deliver all that, we needed a partner that owned its technology, that was able and willing to work collaboratively and could quickly adapt its system, service and outputs to our requirements.”

“In Fundment we’ve found that solution, and we are delighted to be able to offer this service to our customers and their clients. We no longer have to compromise our business to fit external platform capabilities, and we’ve received great feedback on the online portal and platform communications so far.”

Robert Love, Director and Founder at Asset Intelligence Research: “We have launched this platform after our client research identified a real frustration with investment platforms amongst IFA businesses, with expectations rarely being met with regard to service, development and performance.”

“Consequently we made the decision to provide a platform for our IFA customers and the wider advice community that would empower them to develop and run their Centralised Investment Propositions, an area we have supported for the last decade. My Investment Centre will facilitate easy, cost-competitive access to the UK fund market and the portfolios and fund solutions offered by Asset Intelligence Portfolio Management, our affiliate business. We also wanted to deliver a solution that would be attractive to smaller IFA businesses as yet unaligned to a discretionary fund manager, and we are delighted to be able to launch this today.”

Ola Abdul, CEO at Fundment, said: “Asset Intelligence Research is as an exciting, emerging and increasingly influential player in the Centralised Investment Proposition market and therefore a natural fit for the Fundment platform. There’s an excellent synergy between our businesses, our services complement each other perfectly and this is precisely the type of partnership we aim to establish to deepen the adoption of our platform. Advisers using My Investment Centre will enjoy user-focused wrap technology delivering rich reporting, easy integration with leading back-office systems, and the opportunity for stress-free, streamlined migration of assets from legacy platforms.”

“We’re confident that My Investment Centre will dramatically increase efficiency in advisers’ workflow, significantly reducing man hours while providing a solution that clients will benefit from via the experience offered by the engaging client portal. My Investment Centre will offer something fresh, exciting and great value for money.”

My Investment Centre has an annual charge reducing from 25bps, depending on levels of investment held.

Further information is available at www.myinvestmentcentre.com or via [email protected].