Majority of Britons do not trust financial advisers 

A new survey by My Pension Expert reveals 57% of respondents do not trust independent financial advisers, with 26% saying they have been pressured by an adviser into purchasing a financial product.

Andrew Megson, executive chairman of My Pension Expert, said: “The lack of trust in independent financial advisers is alarming – it is a wakeup call that the financial services industry cannot afford to ignore.”

65% of respondents over 65 say they don’t trust advisers, Megson explained, “poor past experiences, heavy-handed sales tactics, complicated fee structures and unnecessary jargon are all making people turn their backs on IFAs.”

The research surveyed over 2000 UK adults. 76% of respondents called for greater transparency around how advisers calculate their fees. 75% of respondents believe independent financial advice is too expensive.

Just 38% of UK adults have sought independent financial advice at some point in their lives: 65% said they prefer to use free online advance, while 76% feel confident enough to make their own financial decisions.

The research also revealed an overwhelming majority (78%) of people would be more inclined to seek advice from IFAs if harsher punishments were introduced for advisers engaging in unethical practices.

Megson concluded, “The industry must act to change public perception of financial advice.

“IFAs must be more transparent, use plain language and any untoward practices have to be punished.

“Otherwise, Britons will only become more reluctant to seek financial advice. And in the current economically volatile climate, this could prove disastrous for people finances.”