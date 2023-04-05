Cooper Parry Wealth Acquires Future Perfect

Cooper Parry Wealth (CPW) has just acquired successful London-based financial planning business Future Perfect.

Founded in 2005 by Nick Crowe and Sue Royle, Future Perfect has built a successful business by delivering a very personal service to its clients. This incorporates financial life planning using cash flow forecasts and investment solutions using low-cost, evidence based portfolios.

Nick will help to ensure a smooth transition into the new business over the next two years, whilst Sue’s new role within CPW will be longer term.

The deal creates a business with a talent headcount of 50+ and one with over £1bn of Assets Under Management.

As part of Cooper Parry, the deal follows two other London firm acquisitions in recent months. CP also became the largest UK accountancy firm to attain B Corp status in February.

Stephen Jones, Cooper Parry Wealth CEO said:“Right from the first conversations with Future Perfect just over 12 months ago, we realised there was a genuinely likeminded approach. The chemistry and connection felt right. Both firms share a very similar philosophy. As a result, the client experience should be very smooth from the word go. This deal underlines our commitment to strategic growth by bringing high quality firms into the Cooper Parry Wealth family.”

Sue Royle, co-founder Future Perfect, adds:“We were really impressed by the dynamic culture and ambition to be a leading financial planning force in the UK. It’s clear that everything’s in place to deliver an enhanced experience for our clients. We share the same very personal and highly bespoke advice process – now it will be boosted by greater resources, a 50+ strong talented team and smart tech. I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin.”

Nick Crowe, co-founder Future Perfect, said:“In recent years, we’ve had a good deal of interest from other businesses. We have always had some key non-negotiables. Cooper Parry Wealth ticked every box – and plenty more. They are well-established, credible and will provide our long-standing client families with a perfect new home.”