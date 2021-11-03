Today Mark Carney made the momentous announcement that the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) will commit to the accelerating the decarbonization of the global economy.

Louisiana Salge, Senior sustainability specialist at EQ investors, helps us unpack what exactly the commitment from the group, representing over $130trn of capital, means for the financial industry.

Louisiana doesn’t shy away from scrutiny of the group either, asking tough questions around double accounting and greenwashing.

We also touched on the announced the formation of the International Sustainability Standards Board, and how this may look in practice.

