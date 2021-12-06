Curtis Banks gets close to nature with the RSPB

Ipswich based Curtis Banks, one of the UK’s leading independent SIPP providers, has been getting close to nature with staff taking part in five voluntary environmental days, in support of the UK’s largest nature conservation charity, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

The environmental days took place between 22nd October and 19th November at RSPB Flatford Wildlife Gardens (in the village where John Constable used to paint), RSPB Wolves Wood in Ipswich and RSPB Stour Estuary Nature Reserve and was the first in-person charity work undertaken by the firm since the beginning of the pandemic.

In total, Curtis Banks staff donated over 200 hours of their time over the course of the five days to aid the charity, through learning about and supporting habitat management and the wildlife it supports in the nature reserves.

Clare Westley, Warden, RSPB Stour Estuary, commented: “Environmental days help with much of the essential habitat work in the RSPB’s local nature reserves. The work, which takes place in autumn and winter, revolves around creating a diverse range of habitat within the woods, which then supports a rich ecosystem. We are always very grateful for the input from our volunteers such as Curtis Banks; there is a lot of work to get through every year, and it would be nigh-on impossible to get it all done without the injection of enthusiasm and extra manpower that the environmental days bring.”

Brian Ward, Group Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Curtis Banks, added: “While the work can be quite physical, our staff have always found the environmental days to be immensely rewarding and are something they look forward to every year. The days offer a great day out from the office, providing a wonderful opportunity to meet new people from different areas of the business whilst also helping this fantastic charity to improve our local area.”